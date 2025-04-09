MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The EU set of values no longer suits Serbia, said Aleksandar Vulin, the country’s deputy prime minister.

"The EU is no longer the set of values we used to admire. It is no longer the Europe of [General Charles] de Gaulle, no longer the Europe of free nations. The EU has lost all moral authority to lead us and to judge us. We dreamed of a Europe of free nations and equal rights. We woke up at the door of a union that does not want us," he told TASS.

According to the official, the country, however, shares the same values as Russia, China and, increasingly, the US.