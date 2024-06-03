Russia’s strikes pound Ukrainian army, equipment in 118 areas over day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian troops inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units and military hardware in 118 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

«Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 118 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops repulse five Ukrainian counterattacks in Kharkov area over day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades and repulsed five enemy counterattacks in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

«Battlegroup North units keep advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 82nd air assault and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Neskuchnoye, Granov and Konstantinovka in the Kharkov Region. In addition, they repelled five counterattacks by enemy assault groups in areas near the settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 215 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and two 122 mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 435 troops in Kupyansk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 435 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup West units took better positions and inflicted damage on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd mechanized and 112th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Zagoruikovka in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.

«In areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, they repelled three counterattacks by enemy assault groups. During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army lost as many as 435 personnel, two armored personnel carriers and four motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed three 122 mm D-30 howitzers, a 122 mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a US-made 105 mm M119 artillery gun and an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it specified.

Russian forces improve frontline positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces improved their frontline positions in the Donetsk area where the Ukrainian army lost more than 310 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

«Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 67th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novy and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost more than 310 personnel and eight motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed two 152 mm D-20 howitzers, a UK-made 155 mm AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, a 152 mm Msta-B howitzer, a UK-manufactured 155 mm FH70 howitzer, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer and two US-made 105 mm M119 artillery guns of the Ukrainian army, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces improve tactical position in Avdeyevka area over day

Russian forces improved their tactical position and repulsed four Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic where the enemy lost roughly 585 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

«Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Novgorodskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 47th and 110th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Ocheretino and Novopokrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours amounted «to 585 personnel, 3 armored combat vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles," it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two US-made 155 mm M777 howitzers, five 152 mm Msta-B howitzers, two 152 mm D-20 howitzers, three 122 mm D-30 howitzers and a 122 mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian forces gain better ground in south Donetsk area over day

Russian forces gained better ground in the south Donetsk area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 140 troops and seven pieces of equipment over the past day, the ministry reported.

«Battlegroup East units gained better positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry brigade near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 140 personnel, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155 mm M198 howitzer, a 122 mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 100 mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike two Ukrainian army brigades in Zaporozhye area over day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

«Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized and 15th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 60 personnel, 3 motor vehicles, a US-made 155 mm M198 howitzer and a 152 mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 67 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 67 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a Neptune anti-ship missile, four Hammer smart bombs and 19 rockets of multiple launch rocket systems over the past day, the ministry reported.

«Air defense capabilities destroyed 67 unmanned aerial vehicles and shot down a Neptune anti-ship missile, four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, a surface-to-air missile of the US-made Patriot system and 19 US-made HIMARS rockets and Olkha rockets," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 609 Ukrainian warplanes, 274 helicopters, 25,081 unmanned aerial vehicles, 526 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,236 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,328 multiple rocket launchers, 10,057 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,237 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.