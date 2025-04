NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. The United States and Russia have carried out a prisoner swap in the United Arab Emirates, CIA Director John Ratcliffe said.

Ratcliffe told the Wall Street Journal that CIA officers "worked tirelessly" to bring home "another wrongfully detained American from Russia."

The CIA chief also thanked the UAE government "for enabling the exchange."

According to the Wall Street Journal, the prisoner swap took place in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.