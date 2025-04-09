TikTok deal postponed until US-China trade dispute settled - Trump

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. The deal on the sale of the TikTok service will be postponed until the trade dispute between the US and China is settled, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

According to him, it is China that is not very enthusiastic about signing the deal at the moment. The US, on the other hand, has several agreements pending with some people and companies. However, now it is necessary to wait for the outcome of the trade dispute to continue cooperation, the US leader pointed out.