Ukrainian air defenses’ incompetent actions behind civilian deaths in Krivoy Rog — envoy

UN, April 8. /TASS/. Unprofessional actions by Ukrainian air defense forces led to civilian deaths in the city of Krivoy Rog last week, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The Russian Defense Ministry reported that as a result of a high-precision strike by a missile with a high-explosive warhead on the site of a meeting with commanders of formations and Western instructors, the enemy’s losses amounted up to 85 servicemen and foreign officers, as well as up to 20 motor vehicles," Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"In this context, we want to reiterate that we have repeatedly warned that troop amassments, as well as Western officers and instructors deployed to assist the Kiev regime are legitimate targets for the Russian forces," he continued.

"Unfortunately, due to the unprofessional actions by the Ukrainian air defense forces, a Ukrainian missile fired for interception led to civilian deaths in the area adjacent to the restaurant," Nebenzya added.

On April 4, the Ukrainian military held a meeting of commanders of formations and Western instructors at a restaurant in Krivoy Rog. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a precision strike was delivered on the site of the gathering, resulting in the elimination of up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign officers.