Kremlin dismisses Zelensky’s accusations of Russia dragging China into Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed Vladimir Zelensky’s accusations against Moscow of dragging China into the conflict in Ukraine.

"This is not so. China maintains a balanced piston. China is our strategic partner and fiend. China has always maintained a very balanced position. This is why Zelensky is not right," Peskov pointed out.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Beijing had not sent troops to participate in the Ukraine conflict and that the country’s authorities mandated its citizens to refrain from involvement in military actions. Earlier, Ukraine voiced allegations of Chinese nationals taking part in fighting.