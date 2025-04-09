FACTBOX: What to know about Ukrainian attack on TurkStream pipeline’s power supply station

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Eight Ukrainian drones carried out an overnight attack on the Korenovskaya station that supplies power to the TurkStream natural-gas pipeline, the Russian Defense Ministry said. All the drones were shot down, which prevented the station from suffering any damage.

TASS has put together the highlights about the incident.

Circumstances of the attack

- Eight Ukrainian drones attacked the Korenovskaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region from 11:38 p.m. Moscow time on April 8 to 1:26 a.m. on April 9.

- It supplies power to the TurkStream natural-gas pipeline.

- The station’s pumping capacity stands at 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas a year.

- All the drones were shot down with air defense systems and firing squads.

- No damage was done to the station.

Other attacks on energy infrastructure

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine attacked Russian energy infrastructure in the Kursk, Rostov and Zaporozhye regions four times during the past day.

- Additionally, at 2:30 a.m. Moscow time on April 9 two Ukrainian drones tried to strike the Temryuk gas distribution station, which supplies the city and the port of Temryuk.

- According to the ministry, the Kiev regime effectively has not stopped attacks on Russian energy infrastructure since March 18.