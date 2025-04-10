ASEAN states not to impose any retaliatory measures in response to US tariffs — statement

TOKYO, April 10. /TASS/. Countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will not impose any retaliatory measures following Washington’s decision to introduce tariffs on imported goods, according to a joint statement of ASEAN economic ministers on the introduction of unilateral tariffs by the US.

"We express our common intention to engage in a frank and constructive dialogue with the US to address trade-related concerns. Open communication and collaboration will be crucial to ensuring a balanced and sustainable relationship. In that spirit, ASEAN commits to not impose any retaliatory measures in response to the US tariffs," the statement reads.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on the list. Baseline 10% tariffs came into force on April 5, while individualized ones took effect on April 9. Moreover, the US administration imposed 25% tariffs on all imported cars starting April 3. Trump also declared a state of emergency in the country over the economic situation.

On April 9, Trump announced a 90-day suspension of additional import duties imposed on the reciprocity principle on a number of countries and territories. Concurrently, the US president raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%.

ASEAN countries are facing the highest tariffs, including Cambodia (49%), Laos (48%), Vietnam (46%), Thailand (36%), Indonesia (32%), Malaysia (24%).