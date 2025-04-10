Kursk legislators unanimously accept city mayor’s resignation

KURSK, April 10. /TASS/. Members of the Kursk City Assembly have unanimously agreed to the early termination of the powers of the city’s Mayor Igor Kutsak at an emergency meeting, a TASS correspondent reported.

"The powers of Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak, elected by the Kursk City Assembly on February 3, 2022, are hereby ended starting on April 10, 2025 based on his voluntary resignation," Assembly Chairman Vladimir Tokarev said.

The legislators appointed Deputy Mayor Sergey Kotlyarov to serve as the city’s acting head.