Trump's unpredictability may trigger surge of tensions in Eurasia — CIS Secretary-General

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The unpredictability of US President Donald Trump's team could eventually lead to a significant escalation in the Eurasian region, warned CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev in an interview with the media outlet "Allies. CSTO."

"One cannot overlook the impulsiveness and unpredictability that have become distinguishing features of the negotiating style of the US President's team. Under certain circumstances, such an approach can not only undermine positive trends but also trigger a larger escalation at various points of instability in the Eurasian space," he cautioned.

"In this uncertain environment, it is crucial to remain on guard and, in coordination with like-minded allies, to be prepared for all possible scenarios," Lebedev added.