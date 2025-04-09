Kremlin declines to comment on Kiev's claims of capturing Chinese citizens

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Kiev's claims that the Ukrainian army had allegedly captured several Chinese citizens in the special military operation zone.

"I have no comment on these reports," he said during a briefing in response to reporters’ questions.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said that the claims regarding Chinese nationals' involvement in the special military operation were completely unfounded. He emphasized that China had not deployed any servicemen to take part in the Ukrainian conflict, adding that the Chinese government strictly requires its citizens to refrain from participating in any military activities.