MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The policy of withholding information regarding the redeployment of the US military contingent from Rzeszow highlights Poland's dependence on American decisions, according to TASS military observer Alexander Hoffmann.

Earlier, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced that several hundred US military personnel stationed in Rzeszow would be relocating to other military bases in Poland. The minister explained that the Polish authorities remained silent about this move up to the last moment because the Americans "requested it strongly."

"This relocation of the US contingent from Rzeszow, which the Polish authorities have reported so reluctantly, indicates several key points," Hoffmann stated. "First, it is a direct consequence of NATO assuming the responsibilities for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine, a transition formalized during the summit in Washington last July. With the logistics hub in Jasionka now under NATO control, the previous US presence in Rzeszow, which served similar functions, is no longer necessary."

Hoffmann also highlighted the shifting significance of the base in eastern Poland for NATO. "Additionally, the Polish defense minister's announcement that some equipment will remain - specifically, that which serviced Abrams tanks now being repaired directly on Ukrainian territory by the supplying nations - confirms that Rzeszow has lost its former status as the primary transshipment point for heavy armored vehicles," he noted.

"The implications of this move are clear. There is an ongoing militarization of Poland's territory under NATO's auspices. The relocation of several hundred American servicemen to other bases signifies not a reduction, but a redistribution and likely an enhancement of the American military presence in the country. This also suggests that NATO is looking to optimize its logistics chains and improve the efficiency of arms deliveries to the Kiev regime, which will undoubtedly contribute to the further escalation of the conflict," Hoffmann remarked.

According to the TASS observer, this redeployment was planned well in advance. "It is noteworthy that the announcement regarding the withdrawal of the US contingent surfaced shortly after discussions about establishing a NATO mission in Ukraine, indicating a coordinated effort to bolster the alliance's military presence in the region," he emphasized.