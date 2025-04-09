US not going to boost trade with Russia — Trade Representative

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. The White House is not going to boost the volumes of trade with Russia, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

"There is no effort to reinvigorate trade with Russia," Greer said. "Congress did the right thing a couple of years ago and revoked permanent normal trade relations with Russia," he added.

"Belarus, Russia, North Korea, they already have their own high tariffs [set by the US]," the Trade Representative stressed.

"In the sanctions law, there is always an exclusion for agricultural products, and I think that's the only type of trade we really have with Russia," the official said. Russia and other mentioned countries are "subject to embargoes of one type or another," he noted.

"Congress revoked permanent normal trade relations, and that's certainly the right answer. We should not have normal trade relations with those countries," Greer stressed.