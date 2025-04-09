China to increase extra duties on US imports to 84% from April 10

BEIJING, April 9. /TASS/. China will set extra duties on all the products imported from the United States from April 10, the tariffs committee under the China’s State Council said.

The measure was taken in response to the increase of tariffs on Chinese products by US President Donald Trump.

China is against the bullying policy pursued by the White House and will not start trade consultations with Washington until the US fulfils the required conditions for the dialogue, official spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lin Jian said.