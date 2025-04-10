Russian gas supplies to Slovakia considerably increased — PM

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia has considerably increased gas supplies to Slovakia via the TurkStream pipeline, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"Supplies of Russian gas to Slovakia have significantly increased - TurkStream is used for that," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

According to Fico, he feels satisfaction when he hears from "German and other companies" that they cannot do without Russian gas any longer.

"It is impossible to guarantee any price stability and competitiveness in Europe without gas from Russia," he added.