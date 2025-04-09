EU starts work to sanction Serbian deputy PM Vulin after his Wednesday comments — source

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The EU is starting the process of imposing sanctions on Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin following his speech in the European Parliament on Wednesday, where he commented on relations with Brussels and Moscow, a Serbian source told TASS.

"We have learned that after today's speech, the EU started the process of putting Mr. Vulin on the sanctions list. The procedure was started today, and it should be completed within a few days," the person said.

According to the source, it is yet unclear exactly what the sanctions will be levied.