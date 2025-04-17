UN agency points to worst humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip since October 2023

GENEVA, April 17. /TASS/. Israel’s actions, including bombardments and the blockade of humanitarian aid deliveries, have created the worst humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

"Intensive military operations, displacement orders, the blockade on the entry of all aid and commercial supplies and shrinking humanitarian space are driving what is likely the worst humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip since October 2023," the statement reads.

According to OCHA, since March 18, "Israeli forces have escalated bombardment from the air, land and sea across the Gaza Strip and expanded ground operations, resulting in hundreds of casualties, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and large-scale displacement." "Massive destruction of residential buildings, agriculture structures and other facilities as well as strikes on tents of internally displaced people and health facilities have been reported," the UN agency added.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.