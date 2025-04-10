Security tightened near Russian consulate in Istanbul ahead of Russia-US meeting

ISTANBUL, April 10. /TASS/. Security measures have been tightened on Istanbul’s main tourist thoroughfare, Istiklal Avenue, ahead of the second round of Russia-US consultations set to take place at the Russian consulate general, a TASS correspondent reported.

Reinforced police squads are deployed along the 1.5-kilometer-long pedestrian street and near the consulate building. Dozens of media workers are waiting for the consultations to begin in front of the consulate.

Russia’s delegation will be led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, while Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter will head the US delegation.

According to the US Department of State, the meeting is expected to discuss the operation of the two countries’ diplomatic missions, while political and security issues, including the Ukraine crisis, are not on the agenda.