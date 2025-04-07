UN Security Council to hold Ukraine-themed meeting on April 8 — Russian mission

UNITED NATIONS, April 7. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold a Ukraine-themed meeting on April 8 following a request from Western countries, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN has told reporters.

The Council will convene at 10:00 a.m. New York time (2:00 p.m. GMT). The session was requested by Western powers in connection with the Russian strike on a meeting of Ukrainian military commanders and Western military instructors in the city of Krivoy Rog.

On April 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces held a meeting of unit commanders and Western instructors at a restaurant in Krivoy Rog. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a precision strike was carried out at the site, resulting in the elimination of up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign officers.