MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The European Union is looking at imposing 25% tariffs on diamonds, yachts, fruit juices, and nuts from the United States to respond to Washington’s duties on European steel and aluminum, the RMF FM radio station said.

According to the radio station, tariffs on these goods will be implemented from May 16 and on May 9 representatives from the EU nations will vote on another list of products to put duties on following Washington’s decision on 20% tariffs.