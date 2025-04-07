Russian troops liberate Katerinovka community in Donetsk region over past day

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Katerinovka in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 85 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 85 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Belgorod direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Miropolskoye, Prokhody, Veliky Prikol and Osoyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 85 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and two motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kondrashovka, Kupyansk and Shiykovka in the Kharkov Region, Novoye and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, three artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of seven mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Minkovka, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Artyom, Kalinovo and Tarasovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 300 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 22 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 440 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized and two infantry brigades, an airborne brigade, an assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment, an unmanned aircraft systems regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Yelizavetovka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Zverevo, Kotlino, Udachnoye, Lenina, Novosergeyevka, Kotlyarovka and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 440 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle and seven motor vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three field artillery guns and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Poddubnoye, Komar, Burlatskoye and Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 140 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Sadovoye and Ponyatovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 70 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle and three motor vehicles were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian UAV control posts, artillery depots in past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts, missile and artillery armament depots over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck UAV control posts, missile and artillery armament depots and massed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army in 137 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian air defenses down 95 Ukrainian UAVs, three HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 95 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and three US-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 95 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 660 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 50,177 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,710 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,534 multiple rocket launchers, 23,320 field artillery guns and mortars and 33,750 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.