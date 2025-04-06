MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Russian army liberated Basovka in the Sumy Region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the Battlegroup North liberated Basovka in the Sumy Region during their offensive," the ministry said.

Moreover, they defeated formations of a mechanized brigade, a tank brigade, three airborne assault brigades and a territorial defense brigade of Ukraine near the settlements of Gornal, Guyevo and Oleshnya in the Kursk Region.

Strikes by operational-tactical, army aircraft and artillery fire struck enemy personnel and equipment near the settlements of Gornal, Guyevo, Oleshnya in the Kursk Region, as well as Basovka, Belovody, Budivelnoye, Vladimirovka, Vodolagi, Zhuravka, Loknya, Miropolskoye, Sadki, Shalygino, Yunakovka and Yablonovka in the Sumy Region.

In the past day, Ukraine lost more than 170 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, 12 automobiles, as well as three UAV control points and an ammunition depot in the Kursk direction. The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations continues.