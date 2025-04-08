Israeli PM does not rule out Iran rejecting nuclear program

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that Iran may reject the idea of developing nuclear weapons following Libya’s suit which would become a diplomatic solution to the issue.

"We’re both united in the goal that Iran does not ever get nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said following his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House. "If it can be done diplomatically in the full way, the way it was done in Libya, I think that would be a good thing but whatever happens we have to make sure that Iran does not have nuclear weapons," the Israeli prime minister added.

Since the 1970s, Libya has aspired to possess nuclear weapons. In 2003, following lengthy talks with the UK and US, then Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi declared his country’s rejection of developing nuclear weapons which normalized relations with London and Washington.