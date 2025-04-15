Nissan to cut production of its best-selling model in US due to Trump tariffs

TOKYO, April 15. /TASS/. Japanese automaker Nissan Motor will reduce production in Japan of its best-selling model in the United States – the Rogue crossover – In an effort to mitigate the impact of import tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported citing a source familiar with the situation.

According to the source, Nissan plans to cut Rogue production by 13,000 vehicles. The individual, who requested anonymity, clarified that the company’s plant located on the island of Kyushu, in the southwestern part of the country, will scale back production from May through June.

As noted by Reuters, the Rogue became Nissan’s best-selling model in the United States in 2024. It accounted for more than a quarter of the company’s total US sales – nearly 246,000 vehicles. During the first three months of this year, 62,000 units of the crossover were sold in the United States.

On April 8, Kyodo News, citing officials in Fukuoka Prefecture, reported that Nissan, due to the Trump tariffs, is considering relocating part of its manufacturing operations from Japan to the United States. Specifically, the report mentioned plans to expand vehicle production at the company’s plant in the state of Tennessee.

On April 2, the White House announced the introduction of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Additional tariffs of 24% were approved on goods imported from Japan. Furthermore, starting April 3, the US administration imposed an additional 25% customs duty on all imported automobiles, dealing a significant blow to Japanese interests.

Later, on April 9, Trump announced a 90-day suspension of tariff hikes for 75 countries that expressed willingness to enter into negotiations. For these countries, an import tariff of 10% will apply.