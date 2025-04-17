Russia-Brazil relations rock-solid — presidential aide

BUENOS AIRES, April 17. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil maintain good relations as well as regular, constructive dialogue, the Brazilian president’s special advisor on international affairs, Celso Amorim, said.

"[At present, Russia] is very strong. We have a very good dialogue," he told O Globo in an interview, commenting on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s upcoming visit to Moscow to participate in Victory Day celebrations.

In his words, Brazil also maintains a good relationship with China. All members of the BRICS group of nations are working to make international affairs truly multipolar, he continued.

"Clearly, BRICS countries carry a lot of clout in the global economy," the diplomat added.

In late March, Lula da Silva said that he plans to discuss the potential peaceful settlement in Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia in May.