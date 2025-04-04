Sony turns small profit in Russia for first time since 2021

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Sony posted a net profit of 111.7 mln rubles ($1.3 mln) from operations in Russia in 2024, according to financial statements from its main Russian subdivision.

Sony finished both 2022 and 2023 in the red. The last time it made a profit in Russia was in 2021.

Nevertheless, the company’s revenue plummeted by 75.9% to 202.5 mln rubles ($2.4 mln), according to data from the Russian Federal Tax Service.

In March 2022, Sony suspended supplies of gaming consoles, accessories and games to Russia, as well as the operation of its Playstation Store. According to financials from 2024, the company had sold off all its remaining inventory in Russia. However, it continues to generate income in the country from warranty services and administrative support.

Sony has no plans to shut down its legal entity in Russia, the report stressed. Meanwhile, its Russian subsidiary, owned by Sony Mobile Communications, has been in the liquidation stage since last October.