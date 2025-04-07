Russian embassy chides British media for Jules-Verne-style fantasy of subsea sabotage

LONDON, April 7. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the United Kingdom has refuted media reports about an alleged "Russian threat" to underwater communications cables, saying that such allegations are meant to undermine the peaceful settlement process in Ukraine.

"The local media have again been flooded with waves of fantastical stories about a 'Russian threat' allegedly heading toward the British shores from the depths of the sea. They've cobbled together a crazy tale about Russian research vessels and 'oligarch yachts' allegedly performing military missions, neverending stories about cybercriminals seeking to do harm to the British army, and speculations about mysterious robotic tentacles Moscow is using to reach Britain's deep-sea infrastructure," the embassy said.

"On top of this dimestore knockoff of a Jules Verne novel is the Daily Mail’s call for Britons to stock up on batteries, food, and Swiss army knives to survive an imminent energy collapse in Great Britain brought on by Russian sabotage. The truth has been completely drowned in these fathomless depths of falsehood. Russia has never threatened the security of the United Kingdom and its residents," the embassy stressed. "London’s unfounded allegations are geared to hamper the peace progress on the Ukrainian settlement track and emerging signs of any improvement in the Russia-US relations."