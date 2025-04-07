Russia bans advertising on websites of extremist organizations

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that prohibits the distribution of advertisements on the information resources of extremist and undesirable organizations. The document has been published on the official legal information portal.

Platforms such as Instagram and Facebook (which are banned in Russia and owned by Meta Corporation) will also be affected by these amendments. The law stipulates that both advertisers and distributors of advertising will bear responsibility for violations of the ban. Penalties for such offenses are outlined in the Code of Administrative Offenses. According to Article 14.3 of this Code, individuals who violate the law on advertising may face fines of up to 2,500 rubles (approximately $30), officials may be fined up to 20,000 rubles (approximately $240), and legal entities may incur fines of up to 500,000 rubles (approximately $6,000).

The law envisages a delayed implementation date for these new regulations, which will come into effect on September 1, 2025. The Association of Bloggers and Agencies (ABA) was instrumental in initiating this delayed implementation, the association’s press service told TASS earlier.