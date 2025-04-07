Trump threatens China with additional 50% tariffs if Beijing doesn’t nix retaliatory move

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump threatened China with additional 50% tariffs from April 9 if Beijing didn’t cancel its retaliatory measures against earlier US trade curbs.

"Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set," he wrote on the Truth Social media platform.

"Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th," he went on to say. "Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!" Trump continued.

"Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the US president said.

On April 2, Trump announced he was introducing tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia was not targeted by the measure. Tariffs on China were set at 34%. The Chinese government announced that it was introducing additional import duties of 34% on all US products from April 10.