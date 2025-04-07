MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The United States should conduct an audit of where funds sent to Ukraine really went, thus exposing the sins of the Vladimir Zelensky regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"I sincerely hope the Americans carry out an audit," he told the Evening With Vladimir Soloviev TV show on Rossiya-1 television.

In his words, an audit is necessary so that "no illusions are left about what [the Kiev regime] really is."

Miroshnik went on to say that European and American taxpayers deserve to know where the billions of dollars allocated to the Kiev government went.

He also believes that the US needs to investigate "the fortunes amassed by Zelensky, [head of his office Andrey] Yermak, and [former Defense Minister Alexey] Reznikov."

"I think in this way, maybe the Americans <…> can understand that their money was simply stolen, embezzled - the money they allocated with alleged good intentions was simply pilfered to fill different pockets," the Russian diplomat added.

In his opinion, an audit "would uncover back-door weapons deals, money laundering, unfinished construction projects and salaries allegedly paid to people who were either killed or went missing."

"But I think they don’t have the guts to carry out this audit, because it will put Zelensky at risk and expose his ill deeds," the diplomat added.