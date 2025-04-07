MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Latvian authorities are working on a plan for a sweeping removal of World War II memorials in a bid to spoil the celebration of the victory’s 80th anniversary, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said in a statement.

"The press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation is making it known that, according to the information that has been gathered by the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Latvian authorities, driven by an irrepressible desire to mar the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory on May 9 this year, are working on plans for a mass demolition of war memorials on the territory of the country," the statement said.

"It is planned to remove about one third of the monuments over the mass graves of Soviet liberators as soon as possible," the agency said. "To give this act of vandalism a semblance of being ‘civilized,’ it is planned to proceed ‘strictly within the Latvian legal framework.’ Namely, the criminal scheme stipulates fictitious archaeological research, which should ‘do its best to disprove’ the existence of mass graves of soldiers under the memorials."

Misguided move

"As the contractor for the macabre plan, an invitation was sent to one of the ‘search groups,’ whose leadership gave preliminary consent to desecrate the graves and fabricate ‘proper’ excavation reports - ‘for a reasonable fee’ - that will show no signs the sites were ever used for burial," the statement said. "The plan is to start with the Orthodox Cemetery in Tornakalns and the Brethren Cemetery in Riga."

"Apparently, the caveman Russophobia of the Latvian authorities and their fear of Russia led them to the irrational decision to declare war on the fallen soldiers," the agency said. "However, their calculation that everything will go down with impunity, because the dead will not talk, is wrong. The plans of the 'coffin diggers' have now been made public, and the current Latvian authorities have again demonstrated that they are unfamiliar with the concepts of honor, dignity and gratitude to the people that fell for their freedom.".