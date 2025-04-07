Putin thanks Lukashenko for seizing explosives on border with Poland — report

MINSK, April 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for the seizure of the largest incoming stash of explosives that ever happened on the Belarus-Poland border, the BelTA news agency reported following phone talks between the presidents.

"Vladimir Putin called Alexander Lukashenko and thanked him for the seizure of the largest consignment of extremely dangerous cargo: explosives. There was an attempt to smuggle it into Russia the day before. The attempt was stopped by the Belarusian customs. It has been established that this is a powerful explosive, a small amount of which can lead to serious consequences. The president of Russia asked to pass along his gratitude to, and reward as much as possible the specialists and experts that found and identified the dangerous cargo," the report said, citing a statement from Lukashenko's office.

On April 6, Belarusian customs officers stopped the smuggling of 580 kg of pentaerythritetetranitrate in a Mercedes car. According to the State Customs Committee, the explosives were being smuggled through the Belarus-Poland border and slated to ultimately get to Russia. The customs office in Brest opened a criminal investigation. The car’s driver was detained and faces 10 years in prison.