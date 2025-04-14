IDF claims striking about 35 new targets in Gaza Strip over 24 hours

TEL AVIV, April 14. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has attacked about 35 new targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the army press service said.

According to its statement, over the past day, the Israeli air force "struck approximately 35 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip. Among the targets struck, was a weapons manufacturing site in southern Gaza, providing weapons to the terrorist organizations, and a launching site containing launchers with rockets that were directed toward Israeli territory."

Additionally, according to the press service, "in southern Gaza, the troops dismantled a 20-meter-deep and several-hundred-meter-long, underground tunnel route in the 'Shabura' area in Rafah." According to the IDF, the tunnel route was used as a "gathering place" for militants from the Gaza-based Hamas movement and "connected a number of tunnel routes in the area."

The IDF added that "during another activity, the troops located a Hamas weapons cache hidden within a structure that previously served as a school. Among the weapons located, were mortars, hand-grenades, explosives, and additional weaponry."