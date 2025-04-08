Talks on New Start replacement require certain level of relations with US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. It’s currently hard to imagine a situation where Russia and the US begin talks on a replacement for the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"At this point, it’s hard to imagine the initiation of such negotiations," he noted. Peskov stressed that "the very start of such talks on strategic security and arms control issues implies a certain level of bilateral relations and a certain level of mutual trust." "This is what has yet to be restored, provided the two presidents show the relevant political will," he added.

April 8 marks 15 years of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which restricts the number of Russia and US intercontinental ballistic missiles, some other missiles, and the nuclear warheads. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in February 2023, that Moscow was suspending its participation in New START but was not withdrawing from it. Before resuming discussions about further activities under the treaty, Russia needs to understand how the arsenals of NATO’s other nuclear-weapons countries, the UK and France, would be taken into account along with US capacities. New Start will expire in February 2026.