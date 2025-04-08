Trump confident US, Israel, Turkey reach deal on Syria

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The United States together with Israel and Turkey will be able to reach an agreement on Syria, US President Donald Trump said, replying to questions at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Any problem that you have with Turkey, I think we can solve, as long as you are reasonable, you have to be reasonable," he told Netanyahu, stressing that he has very good relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The US president noted that during a conversation with his Turkish counterpart, he congratulated him on "taking over Syria," accomplishing something that "nobody has done in 2,000 years."

In late November 2024, armed opposition units launched a large-scale offensive on positions held by Syrian government forces in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces, capturing several major cities: Aleppo, Hama, Deraa, and Homs. On December 8, they entered Damascus, prompting government troops to withdraw from the capital. Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country. On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who had led the so-called Syrian Salvation Government in the Idlib Province since January 2024, announced his appointment as head of Syria’s interim government. The interim period is expected to last until March 1, 2025.

The leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia), Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, has become Syria’s de facto new leader. On January 29, the new authorities announced that al-Sharaa will serve as Syria’s president during the transitional period.