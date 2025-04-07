Musk reminds Russia, US only two miles apart

NEW YORK, April 7. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk has posted a video on his X page describing the geographical proximity of Russia and the United States.

"Not all Americans know that the US and Russia are actually much closer to each other: just two miles apart. And more than that, they are even connected sometimes," the video notes.

The author discusses Kruzenshtern Island, which has belonged to the United States since 1867, and Ratmanov Island, part of Russia’s Chukotka, located just 2.4 miles apart in the Bering Strait. The video notes that during icy winters, the Russian-American border in this area becomes traversable on foot.

The islands bear the names of two renowned Russian navigators, Ivan Krusenstern and Makar Ratmanov, who led Russia’s first circumnavigation expedition from 1803 to 1806.

Russian explorer Semyon Dezhnev became the first recorded visitor to these islands in 1648, when he discovered the strait separating Eurasia and North America. Later named after Vitus Bering, who sailed through it in 1728, the strait now forms part of the 30-mile-long Russian-American border - a demarcation established after the Russian Empire sold Alaska to the US in 1867.