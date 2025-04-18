SBU agent intended to stage explosion on administrative building in Novorossiysk — FSB

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have detained an agent of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in the Krasnodar Region who attempted to carry out an explosion at an administrative building in Novorossiysk.

According to the FSB, the detainee had previously gathered intelligence on the deployment of Black Sea Fleet ships and Russian servicemen stationed in the Krasnodar Region.

"A foreign citizen born in 2000, involved in the collection of intelligence information and preparation of a terrorist attack in the interests of the Ukrainian Security Service, was detained in the Krasnodar Region," the FSB said. "Executing the curator's order, he seized from a cache a ready-to-use improvised explosive device weighing 2.5 kg to blow up an administrative building in Novorossiysk," the press service added.

The FSB stated that the suspect had been recruited by Ukrainian security agencies in December 2024 via internet messengers to gather information on the positions of the Black Sea Fleet and Russian Armed Forces personnel in the area, as well as to carry out terrorist attacks for financial compensation.

The FSB investigative department for the Krasnodar Region has opened a criminal case against him under Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 1 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparation to commit a terrorist attack).