NCPM scientists create prototype of computer operating at 'speed of light'

Yekaterinburg, April 7. /TASS/. Scientists at the National Center for Physics and Mathematics (NCPM) have developed a prototype of a hybrid electron-photon computing system capable of operating "at the speed of light." According to NCPM Research Director Alexander Sergeyev, the team is now focused on developing a user-friendly interface.

"The device is the result of collaboration among several organizations within the National Center for Physics and Mathematics. Our current task is to implement the device in real-world scenarios, specifically in areas where optical information needs to be processed," Sergeyev explained, emphasizing that the first prototype has been finalized.

He further elaborated that one of the primary challenges facing the researchers is to integrate the device with fast interfaces compatible with classical electronic computing machines. "This integration will allow us to create a system with a heterogeneous architecture, where data processing occurs across universal computer processors, photonic devices, and other components," he added.

Earlier, Sergeyev mentioned that research on this innovative device began with the goal of completion by 2027. Unlike current electronic computing machines equipped with universal processors and graphics accelerators from leading international companies, specialized photonic computing systems could potentially increase problem-solving speeds by a factor of 100 to 1,000.