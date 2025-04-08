DONETSK, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s air strike on a Ukrainian combat group stationed in the settlement of Mirnoye northwest of Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) destroyed 20 enemy troops, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS on Tuesday.

"In Mirnoye, the Aerospace Forces delivered a strike on the positions of the enemy’s 71st separate jaeger brigade. As a result, 20 Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the [Russian] Battlegroup East," the defense source said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered the air strike by four smart bombs on the positions of the enemy’s brigade, he specified.