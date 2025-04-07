Member of terrorist cell arrested for going to set fire to mosque in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, April 7. /TASS/. A supporter of a terrorist neo-Nazi organization, who was planning to set fire to a building in Simferopol, has been arrested, according to the Investigative Committee's office in Crimea and Sevastopol.

At the end of March, the local FSB reported the detention of an 18-year-old resident of Crimea involved in various criminal activities, including assaults, property damage, arson, and the display of extremist symbols. During a search of his home, law enforcement officials seized ready-to-use incendiary devices, knives, pepper spray, aerosol paint for creating swastikas, and communication equipment. Furthermore, the Investigative Committee stated that, acting on instructions from the ringleader of a terrorist organization based in Ukraine, he planned to set fire to a mosque in Simferopol for a sum of $1,000.

"At the request of the investigation, the court has remanded the young man in custody," the Investigative Committee reported.