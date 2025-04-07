Ukraine appoints notorious former ambassador to Germany as envoy to UN

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky signed decrees reshuffling the Ukrainian diplomatic corps and, among other things, appointing controversial diplomat Andrey Melnik permanent representative to the UN.

The new envoy is replacing Sergey Kislitsa, who was dismissed on December 21, 2024.

Melnik served as ambassador to Berlin from 2015 to 2022, where he gained notoriety for his harsh remarks about the German government. After German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he could not visit Kiev following Ukraine's refusal to receive the country's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Melnik insulted the chancellor by calling him an "offended liver sausage."

In the first months of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, he became one of the most frequent guests on German talk shows. Melnik regularly demanded that Berlin supply Kiev with arms and accused the German government of waffling and procrastination. He was later appointed ambassador to Brazil.

In other diplomatic appointments on Monday, Zelensky named new ambassadors to China, Finland, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Norway and Paraguay.