Moscow lodges protest with Tokyo over plans for firing drills near Russia's borders

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia has expressed a strong protest to the Japanese embassy over plans to conduct firing exercises near Russia's borders.

"On April 17, a strong protest was lodged with the Japanese embassy in Moscow over plans to conduct training firing of SSM-1 anti-ship systems equipped with Type-88 missiles with a kill radius of up to 200 kilometers on Hokkaido Island in June this year in close proximity to Russia’s borders," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

The Foreign Ministry condemned the provocative military activities near Russia's Far Eastern borders, describing them as a potential threat to national security and categorically unacceptable. In its statement, the ministry emphasized that such actions by Tokyo contribute to escalating tensions in Northeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Russia reaffirmed its right to respond to emerging threats, stating, "Russia reserves the right to take all necessary countermeasures to neutralize threats to its security along the Far Eastern borders."

Earlier reports indicated that Japan's Self-Defense Forces are planning to conduct live-fire training exercises using anti-ship missiles at the Shizunai range in Hokkaido, a region bordering Russia, this summer. The exercise will utilize Type 88 surface-to-ship missiles. While Japan previously conducted similar drills beyond the national boarders due to the missile’s range - approximately 150 kilometers or more - which might endanger safety on the sea and in airspace, it has now decided to hold exercises within Japanese territory with specific range restrictions. The Shizunai range, situated on Hokkaido’s southern coast overlooking the Pacific Ocean, will host the drills. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi has confirmed that preparations for these exercises are underway.