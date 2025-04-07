PM Starmer calls US duties challenge for British, global economy

LONDON, April 7. /TASS/. The customs duties introduced by US President Donald Trump pose a significant challenge not just for Britain's economy, but for the entire global economy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated.

"25% tariffs on automotive exports and 10% on other goods, that is a huge challenge for our future. And the global economic consequences could be profound," the prime minister said, speaking at the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plant in a speech broadcast by Sky News.

Starmer added that the world is changing and the rules of commerce that were perceived as normal recently are no longer appropriate.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Universal 10% tariffs came into force on April 5, while individual ones will go into effect on April 9. In addition, the US administration introduced customs duties of 25% on all imported cars from April 3. UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said London was considering various options to respond to the US move.