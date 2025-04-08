Russia creates new counterbalance to EU in West Africa, says Chinese expert

BEIJING, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow’s strategy of deepening cooperation with the Alliance of Sahel States will lead to major geopolitical changes in West Africa as it has become a new counterbalance to the European Union, He Wenping, a research fellow with the Institute of West Asian and African Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said.

"The deepening cooperation between Russia and the Alliance of Sahel States marks a key turning point in West Africa's geopolitical landscape," the expert pointed out in an op-ed for the Global Times. In his view, relying on Russian backing helps the countries of the region "weaken France's influence and reshape the regional balance of power."

"In the face of Western sanctions following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Moscow is using military support, energy cooperation and political coordination to fill the power vacuum left by France's decline in West Africa. In doing so, it opens a new ‘second front’ against Europe and taps into emerging markets on the African continent," the analyst specified.

According to He, such changes will not only help Russia overcome the negative impact of the EU’s economic sanctions but will also boost its influence in West Africa. The expert pointed out that "for the Sahel states, Russian military training and security assistance offer much-needed support in combating terrorism."

He believes that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent meeting with his counterparts from the West African nations was "crucial for Russia's strategic pivot," which will help the counties of the region "shake off the influence of the former colonial powers."

Moscow hosted the ministerial meeting of Russia and Alliance of Sahel States members on April 3. The four-party event involved Lavrov and the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.