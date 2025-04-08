TASS archives preserve truth about WWII — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The European Union would like people to forget about what happened during World War II, but TASS archivists will keep alive the legacy of victory over Nazism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

While visiting the TASS photo exhibition dedicated to the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 (the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany), the top Russian diplomat drew attention to the West’s attempts to rewrite history. "In such an environment, TASS is a reliable custodian of historical truth. War-time documents are an effective tool against the falsification of history," Lavrov said.

"Today, many in the European Union prefer to forget such accounts, and try to erase that history, but facts cannot be deleted from our history," he said. "Preserving the truth about WWII is our common duty to those who gave up their lives for peace and freedom."

He suggested that the TASS exhibition should be displayed not just in Russia, but abroad as well at Russian cultural centers.

"This exhibition is a tribute to the memory of 17 TASS employees who were killed during WWII and our colleagues from the foreign ministry commissariat who lost their lives on battlefields while delivering diplomatic mail and accompanying foreign reporters to the frontline," he added.