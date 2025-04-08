Russia appreciates BRICS countries' views on Ukraine, doesn’t impose its opinion — MFA

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia highly appreciates the balanced position of the BRICS countries on the efforts to settle the Ukrainian crisis, said Pavel Knyazev, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia's sous-sherpa in BRICS.

"I would like to confirm that Russia very much appreciates the balanced position of our BRICS partners on the Ukrainian issue and the initiatives that are being put forward in favor of a peaceful settlement," he said during a presentation of a new report by the Valdai International Discussion Club titled "The Evolution of the BRICS Value Platform." "India's approaches, the African Peace Initiative, the initiative of the Friends of Peace group led by Brazil and China - this means that we are not imposing on our partners how they will and how they should act in the [UN] General Assembly."

According to Knyazev, members of the group are engaged in "active dialogue" on a wide range of issues, which, among other things, are mentioned in some anti-Russian and anti-Iranian resolutions.

About BRICS

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates also became members, and so did Indonesia on January 6, 2025.

On January 1, 2025, Brazil took over BRICS presidency from Russia, which held it in 2024. At a BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia in October, it was decided to establish a category of BRICS partner countries. The first countries to become partners were Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan. Brazil announced on January 17 that Nigeria joined BRICS as a partner country.