Belarus' Customs seizes explosives, prevents incidents, casualties — Foreign Ministry

MINSK, April 7. /TASS/. The Belarusian customs officers acted very professionally by preventing an attempt to smuggle a large consignment of explosives into Russia, thus averting potential incidents that could have resulted in mass casualties and destruction, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The ministry emphasized that the professionalism and efficiency of the Belarusian customs authorities not only facilitated the seizure of these dangerous materials but also thwarted any potential plans for their use. "Preventing these materials from falling into the hands of criminals eliminated the possibility of scenarios that could lead to significant casualties and destruction," the news release stated.

The press service highlighted that the customs service intercepted the largest batch of explosives ever brought into the Union State. The Foreign Ministry described this operation as a logical continuation of Minsk's consistent and responsible approach to ensuring the security of shared borders. "While our Polish counterparts focus on managing migration flows and claim to be establishing 'the most protected border in Europe,' Belarusian specialists are engaged in systematic efforts to combat real threats. They do both their own and their Polish counterparts’ job," the press service noted.

The Foreign Ministry also remarked that the truck, which had traveled through several East European countries, narrowly avoided becoming a "time bomb" that could have endangered unsuspecting civilians in the EU. "An accidental spark, a traffic accident, or a lightning strike could have transformed this deadly transit cargo into a catastrophe," the ministry warned.

On April 6, Belarusian customs officers halted the import of 580 kg of pentaerythritol tetranitrate. According to the State Customs Committee, the explosive was being transported in a Mercedes vehicle across the Belarusian-Polish border, destined for further transport to Russia. Brest Customs has initiated criminal proceedings, and the driver has been detained, facing a potential sentence of 10 years in prison.