LUGANSK, April 7. /TASS/. Russian servicemen, having liberated the village of Basovka in the Sumy Region on April 6, have nearly reached Loknya and advanced to Yunakovka, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Marochko explained that the liberation of Basovka marks a strategic push toward Loknya and Yunakovka, aimed at severing Ukrainian supply lines. "By cutting off these routes, we can isolate and weaken the enemy grouping, forcing their withdrawal from the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk Region. Without operations in the Sumy Region, fully liberating Kursk would be far more difficult," he said.

The expert noted that Russia’s advances in Sumy have stretched Ukraine’s frontline, compelling Kiev to divert troops and resources to this new sector. "The enemy now has to commit additional forces here - resources they can ill afford to spare. This dispersal weakens their defensive capabilities in Kursk," Marochko emphasized.

He added that Russia’s presence in Sumy serves a critical tactical purpose, "disrupting Ukrainian logistics, dividing their attention, and reducing pressure on our operations elsewhere.".