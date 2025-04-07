Envoys from Iran, US to hold talks in Oman — NYT reporter

NEW YORK, April 8. /TASS/. Representatives from Iran and the US may hold negotiations in Oman on April 12, New York Times reporter Farnaz Fassihi said, citing three high-ranking Iranian officials.

"Three Iranian officials tell me that Iran and U.S. planning to meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect talks. Iran had told Washington it is open & willing to hold direct talk if the first round goes well, a clear shift in position," she wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran were holding direct consultations. He noted that his country would prefer to settle the Iranian nuclear issue via negotiations.