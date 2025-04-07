Russian, Bangladesh military officials discuss cooperation

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and Bangladeshi Chief of Army Staff Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman have met to discuss prospects of military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On April 7, 2025, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and Bangladeshi Chief of Army Staff Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman held a working meeting in Moscow as part of the latter’s visit to the Russian Federation," the statement says.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the sides "discussed prospects for cooperation in the defense sector and expressed mutual determination to further strengthen the existing friendly relations between the armies and peoples of Russia and Bangladesh."

"The meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere," the ministry added.